Raymond James Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $720.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $710.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

