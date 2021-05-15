Raymond James Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $40.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

