Raymond James Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $205.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.79.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.