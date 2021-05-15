Raymond James Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $58.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

POSH opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $357,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

