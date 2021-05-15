Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.60 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.23. IMV has a 52 week low of C$2.69 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

