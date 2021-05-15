Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNT. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$3.44 and a one year high of C$8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.