Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,017 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $272,016. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

