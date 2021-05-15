Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

