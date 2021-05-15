Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

