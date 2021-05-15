Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $984.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,704 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

