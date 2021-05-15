Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CMS Energy by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

