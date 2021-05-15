Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 778 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,456,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

