Raymond W. Cohen Sells 33,833 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.03 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

