RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$15.50 million.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $2.37 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

