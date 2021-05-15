RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$15.50 million.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.60. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

