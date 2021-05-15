Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

5/14/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.16. 2,638,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,276. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

