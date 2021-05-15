Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

