Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 599,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,633. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $35.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

