Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

