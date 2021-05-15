Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.22. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 24,543 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

