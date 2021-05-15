Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.43 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 944,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

