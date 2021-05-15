Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.43 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RWT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 944,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.