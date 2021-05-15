Remark (MARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. On average, analysts expect Remark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.