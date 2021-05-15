Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

