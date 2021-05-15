Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omeros Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Omeros in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,713 shares of company stock worth $1,710,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

