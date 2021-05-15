Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of PRPL opened at $31.20 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.