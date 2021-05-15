Research Analysts Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Airbnb by 118.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

