Research Analysts Set Expectations for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

