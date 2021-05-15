Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.35

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$83.35 and traded as low as C$80.62. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$81.95, with a volume of 450,737 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.62.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.64%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.