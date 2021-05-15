Reviewing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Health Products and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 16.00 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -0.63

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -8,666.57% ReWalk Robotics -312.35% -103.56% -55.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Health Products and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.10%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than United Health Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats United Health Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions, and individuals, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

