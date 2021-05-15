Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Insider Acquires $46,890.00 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REYN opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

