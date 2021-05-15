Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,570.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $390,446 over the last ninety days. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 2,121.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

