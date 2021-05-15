Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

