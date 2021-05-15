Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNDX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

SNDX stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

