Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $460.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $518.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku stock opened at $315.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average of $345.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

