Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

