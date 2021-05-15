Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,070,000 after acquiring an additional 434,569 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 183,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $76.56 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

