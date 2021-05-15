Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.