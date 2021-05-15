Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.