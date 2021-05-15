Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

