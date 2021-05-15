Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

NYSE ROP opened at $438.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.24 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

