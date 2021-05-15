Roxgold’s (ROXG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark dropped their price target on Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.49.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROXG stock opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.11 million and a PE ratio of 30.14. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.