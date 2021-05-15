Royal Bank of Canada Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $70.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of LB opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

