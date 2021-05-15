Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $108.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.51. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $13,631,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

