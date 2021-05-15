Royal Bank of Canada Increases Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$8.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of MFCSF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.