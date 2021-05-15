Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

IIP.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.74. 266,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,086. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

