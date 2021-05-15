Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parex Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

