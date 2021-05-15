Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUF.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Cominar REIT stock opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.74. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.77 and a 12 month high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

