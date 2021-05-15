Royal Bank of Canada Raises SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $159.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.88.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $85.31 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.