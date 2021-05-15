Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.18. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.97 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

