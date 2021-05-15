Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €29.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €29.50 ($34.71) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.96 ($34.07).

ETR UN01 opened at €30.96 ($36.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. Uniper has a 12 month low of €24.32 ($28.61) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.78 and a 200-day moving average of €29.43.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

